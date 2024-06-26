Union Supporters Make Their Voices Heard Wednesday

Members and supporters of the United Steelworkers Union showed support for the union in Rock Springs Wednesday as negotiations between the union and Genesis Alkali continue. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martub

ROCK SPRINGS – Negotiations continue between Genesis Alkali and the United Steelworkers Union, with union members showing their support for workers in Rock Springs Wednesday.

The two groups are negotiating in a second-floor office at the Gateway Office Center in Rock Springs, the building also housing SweetwaterNOW’s office. Union members and their supporters stood outside the building on a sidewalk along Winston Drive, holding pro union signs. Parked vehicles lined both sides of the street with many also showing support for the union.

This isn’t the first demonstration USW members have made in relation to the contract negotiations. Members stood near the intersection of Westvaco Road and County Road 3 leading to Genesis Alkali’s facility last week. According to union representatives, while they’re asking for wage increases to keep in line with inflation, the union also seeks a number of safety-related considerations to ensure workers can return home from a shift safe, as well as safely work a career without facing deteriorating health resulting from working conditions. The two parties have until June 30 to reach an agreement.

