United Mine Workers Local Endorses Larry Elder for RS City Council – Ward IV

UMWA Local 4893 has endorsed the candidate with the following letter:

Dear Mr. Larry Elder:

I am pleased to inform you that the United Mine Workers of America has endorsed your candidacy for Rock Springs City Council Ward 4 in the 2020 election cycle.

Your commitment to the Recreational opportunities for our community is undeniable and we believe you will bring a needed perspective to the city council for the good of ward 4 and our community. The United Mine Workers of America urge all residents to vote Larry Elder Rock Springs City Council Ward 4.

Sincerely,

Les Mauch

President L.U. 4893

Paid for by:

Local 4893