United Mine Workers Local Endorses Larry Elder for RS City Council – Ward IV

UMWA Local 4893 has endorsed the candidate with the following letter:

Dear Mr. Larry Elder:

I am pleased to inform you that the United Mine Workers of America has endorsed your candidacy for Rock Springs City Council Ward 4 in the 2020 election cycle.

Your commitment to the Recreational opportunities for our community is undeniable and we believe you will bring a needed perspective to the city council for the good of ward 4 and our community. The United Mine Workers of America urge all residents to vote Larry Elder Rock Springs City Council Ward 4.

Sincerely,

Les Mauch
President L.U. 4893

