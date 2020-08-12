United Mine Workers Local Endorses Larry Hickerson for RS City Council – Ward III

UMWA Local 4893 has endorsed the candidate with the following letter:

Dear Mr. Larry Hickerson:

I am pleased to inform you that the United Mine Workers of America has endorsed your candidacy for Rock Springs City Council Ward 3 in the 2020 election cycle.

Your ingenuity and passion coupled with common sense solutions for our community of Rock Springs we believe will represent ward 3 and the community well. The United Mine Workers of America urge all residents to vote Larry Hickerson Rock Springs City Council Ward 3.

Sincerely,

Les Mauch
President L.U. 4893

