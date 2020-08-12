United Mine Workers Local Endorses Larry Hickerson for RS City Council – Ward III

UMWA Local 4893 has endorsed the candidate with the following letter:

Dear Mr. Larry Hickerson:

I am pleased to inform you that the United Mine Workers of America has endorsed your candidacy for Rock Springs City Council Ward 3 in the 2020 election cycle.

Your ingenuity and passion coupled with common sense solutions for our community of Rock Springs we believe will represent ward 3 and the community well. The United Mine Workers of America urge all residents to vote Larry Hickerson Rock Springs City Council Ward 3.

Sincerely,

Les Mauch

President L.U. 4893

Paid for by:

Local 4893