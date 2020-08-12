United Mine Workers Local Endorses Mike Burd for Wyoming House District 60

UMWA Local 4893 has endorsed the candidate with the following letter:

Dear Mr. Mike Burd:

I am pleased to inform you that the United Mine Workers of America has endorsed your candidacy for Wyoming House District 60 in the 2020 election cycle.

Your dedication to the working families of Sweetwater County is unquestionable and we believe you will represent the county and the communities with the same dedication in Cheyenne. The United Mine Workers of America urge all working families to vote Mike Burd House District 60.

Sincerely,

Les Mauch

President L.U. 4893

Paid for by:

Local 4893