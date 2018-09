ROCK SPRINGS– United Mine Workers of America Rock Springs Municipal Employees-Union Local 4893 is hosting a public debate for Mayoral Candidates Tim Kaumo and Ryan Greene on Tuesday, September 25.

The debate will take place in the Ballroom at the Holiday Inn on Sunset Drive. The doors will open at 5:30 pm and the debate will be from 6 to 8 pm.

Join Union Local 4893 and get to know the candidates. Democracy works best when voters engage.