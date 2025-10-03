United Way Awards Funds to YWCA of Sweetwater County

Funding will support services for YWCA’s domestic violence and sexual assault prevention services and their financial education classes.

ROCK SPRINGS — The YWCA of Sweetwater County received nearly $50,000 from the United Way of Southwest Wyoming.

The YWCA received $49,600 to help support services for the YWCA’s Victims Advocacy Center and its financial education program.

The YWCA’s Victims Advocacy Center is located at 147 K St. in Rock Springs and provides support and resources for survivors of many forms of violence, including domestic violence, sexual assault, elder abuse, dating violence, human trafficking and stalking. The YWCA also maintains an emergency shelter available to victims and their families, along with a 24-hour crisis line.

“I love when funding allows us to help a client go from feeling they have no options to feeling they can actually accomplish their goals.” Sasha Torres, the shelter manager said.

The YWCA Financial Empowerment Program offers the community free basic financial information classes. Each class is tailored to the participants in the class and offer flexible scheduling and allow for one-on-one work if needed.

“People in every stage of life join our class, and we support them in shaping their financial future.” Financial Empowerment Program Director Jessica Hoopes said.

The YWCA has been a United Way Community Partner for almost all of the almost 50 years the organization has operated in Sweetwater County.