United Way Is Hiring a Marketing and Campaign Assistant

United Way of Southwest Wyoming is looking for a qualified and energetic person to fill the position of Marketing and Campaign Assistant.

PURPOSE OF POSITION

The employee will work as an integral part of a fast-paced marketing department. Working closely with the Executive Director on creative services, special events, website, social media and fundraising, the employee will assist in the development of a variety of marketing programs that specifically address the needs of United Way supporters, constituents and partners. The employee will also conduct transparent, secure and cost-effective capture of pledge/gift/special event information from major donors/investors, grants, and other resource development programs in a manner that enhances relationships with customers and partners as well as maintains the confidentiality of donor/investor information.

View the full job description at www.swunitedway.org/careers.

HOW TO APPLY

To apply: submit an application (downloaded from website), cover letter and resume via email.

If selected for an interview, work samples will be requested.

