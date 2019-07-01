United Way of Southwest Wyoming Celebrates $4,000,000 in Prescription Savings

SOUTHWEST WYOMING– United Way of Southwest Wyoming today announced that local residents have saved over $4,000,000 on their prescription medications, thanks to its partnership with FamilyWize, an organization focused on improving the health and well-being of individuals, families and communities.

Through this partnership, the United Way has helped promote the free, easy to use FamilyWize Prescription Discount Card, which has helped more than 24,900 people in Southwest Wyoming.

“People should never have to choose between putting food on the table or taking their prescription medication,” Kelly Frink, Executive Director said. “That’s why we formed a partnership with FamilyWize. Their free prescription discount card can reduce the costs of prescriptions for anyone who uses it. It’s an extremely valuable resource that everyone, regardless of their financial situation, should use.”

The FamilyWize card immediately lowers the cost of prescription medications by an average of 45% percent for people with and without insurance. Just by presenting the FamilyWize card or mobile app at their local pharmacy, people can save on the cost of their medicine, with no strings attached.

“We are grateful to our local pharmacies that also help promote this great program” said Frink.

“We’re excited to see the people of Southwest Wyoming realize the benefits of our prescription discount card,” said Vickie Nisbet, Director of Community Relations at FamilyWize. “We hope that they continue to use the card and share it with others, as it can provide a significant savings.”