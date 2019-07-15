University of Wyoming Announces 63 Spring Semester Graduates from Sweetwater County

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Sweetwater County at the completion of the 2019 spring semester.

The following degrees may be included on this list: BA (Bachelor of Arts); BAS (Bachelor of Applied Science); BS (Bachelor of Science); BSCE (Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering); BSCH (Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering); BSEN (Bachelor of Science in Energy Systems Engineering); BSFC (Bachelor of Science in Family and Consumer Sciences); BSME (Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering); BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing); BSPE (Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering); BSW (Bachelor of Science in Social Work); CERT (Certificate); JD (Juris Doctor); MA (Master of Arts); MPA (Master of Public Administration); and PhRD (Doctor of Pharmacy).

The 2019 graduating students are:

Farson

Karsen L. Stotts BS

Emily Winward BS

Green River

Elizabeth Naomi Barker BSW

Marysa Barton BSN

Katelynn Marie Beckermann BA

Amanda Carson BS

Logan S. Fox BS

Alan Jack Halverson BSME

Aspen Hamel BSN

Patrick John Harvey BS

Savannah Kaye Hook BS

Adrun Thomas James BSME

Katherine K. James BS

Taten Hall Knight BSME

Ridge Mathew Leinen BSCE

Alexander Jacques Marchal BS

Jordan Michael Mefford PhRD

Vanessa Angelica Munoz double BS

Luke C. Nielson MA

John David Richardson BA

Dylan James Rust BS

Casey Smith BSME

Sheridan C. Stock BS

Sandra Trevizo BA

Kasey S. Turnbull BSN

Eli B. West BA

Rock Springs

Caroline Louise Allen BA

Cody Michael Anderson BSCH

Nikole Arlene Andicoechea BS

Troy Lee Archuleta MPA

Benjamin Taylor Audevart BA

Kairee Anne Blazovich BA

Nicholas Blume BSCH

Madison Ann Chrisman BS

Jessica Noel Clark CERT

Connor M. Coleman BS

Kyra LaDon Cundall JD

Amanda Christine DeBernardi MPA

Mikayla Ann Ditton BA

Mclean B. Eddins BSPE

Jessica Evans BA

Jessica Jane Fahlsing BA and BS

Bethany Ann Gilson JD

Ryne Jordan Grossnickle BS

Pauline Sien Ha BS

Mark Hazelett BSEN

Darby R. Herne BSME

Koltin Lane Legerski BA

Megan Lee Lord BA

Jesse James Love MS

Reena McMurray BS

Maurie Mueller BS

Kayla D. Okyere-Boaten BAS

Angie Overy BAS

Jessica A. Porter BSFC

Holly Marie Provence BA

Heriberto Ramirez BA

Richelle Rawlings-Carroll double BA

Hayden L. Searle BA

Alexander M. Skorcz BSME

Marianna Amanda Tolhurst BSN

James Austin LaVar Toomey BSME

Joshua Alexander Wilbert BSCE