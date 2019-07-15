University of Wyoming Announces 63 Spring Semester Graduates from Sweetwater County

Sweetwater County graduated 63 students from the University of Wyoming this spring. (Photo courtesy of uwyo.edu)

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Sweetwater County at the completion of the 2019 spring semester.

The following degrees may be included on this list: BA (Bachelor of Arts); BAS (Bachelor of Applied Science); BS (Bachelor of Science); BSCE (Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering); BSCH (Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering); BSEN (Bachelor of Science in Energy Systems Engineering); BSFC (Bachelor of Science in Family and Consumer Sciences); BSME (Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering); BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing); BSPE (Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering); BSW (Bachelor of Science in Social Work); CERT (Certificate); JD (Juris Doctor); MA (Master of Arts); MPA (Master of Public Administration); and PhRD (Doctor of Pharmacy).

The 2019 graduating students are:

Farson 
Karsen L. Stotts BS 
Emily Winward BS

Green River 
Elizabeth Naomi Barker BSW 
Marysa Barton BSN 
Katelynn Marie Beckermann BA 
Amanda Carson BS 
Logan S. Fox BS 
Alan Jack Halverson BSME 
Aspen Hamel BSN 
Patrick John Harvey BS 
Savannah Kaye Hook BS 
Adrun Thomas James BSME 
Katherine K. James BS 
Taten Hall Knight BSME 
Ridge Mathew Leinen BSCE 
Alexander Jacques Marchal BS 
Jordan Michael Mefford PhRD 
Vanessa Angelica Munoz double BS 
Luke C. Nielson MA 
John David Richardson BA 
Dylan James Rust BS 
Casey Smith BSME 
Sheridan C. Stock BS 
Sandra Trevizo BA 
Kasey S. Turnbull BSN 
Eli B. West BA

Rock Springs 
Caroline Louise Allen BA 
Cody Michael Anderson BSCH 
Nikole Arlene Andicoechea BS 
Troy Lee Archuleta MPA 
Benjamin Taylor Audevart BA 
Kairee Anne Blazovich BA 
Nicholas Blume BSCH 
Madison Ann Chrisman BS 
Jessica Noel Clark CERT 
Connor M. Coleman BS 
Kyra LaDon Cundall JD 
Amanda Christine DeBernardi MPA 
Mikayla Ann Ditton BA 
Mclean B. Eddins BSPE 
Jessica Evans BA 
Jessica Jane Fahlsing BA and BS 
Bethany Ann Gilson JD 
Ryne Jordan Grossnickle BS 
Pauline Sien Ha BS 
Mark Hazelett BSEN 
Darby R. Herne BSME 
Koltin Lane Legerski BA 
Megan Lee Lord BA 
Jesse James Love MS 
Reena McMurray BS 
Maurie Mueller BS 
Kayla D. Okyere-Boaten BAS 
Angie Overy BAS 
Jessica A. Porter BSFC 
Holly Marie Provence BA 
Heriberto Ramirez BA 
Richelle Rawlings-Carroll double BA 
Hayden L. Searle BA 
Alexander M. Skorcz BSME 
Marianna Amanda Tolhurst BSN 
James Austin LaVar Toomey BSME 
Joshua Alexander Wilbert BSCE

