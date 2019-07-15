University of Wyoming Announces 63 Spring Semester Graduates from Sweetwater County

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Sweetwater County at the completion of the 2019 spring semester.
The following degrees may be included on this list: BA (Bachelor of Arts); BAS (Bachelor of Applied Science); BS (Bachelor of Science); BSCE (Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering); BSCH (Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering); BSEN (Bachelor of Science in Energy Systems Engineering); BSFC (Bachelor of Science in Family and Consumer Sciences); BSME (Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering); BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing); BSPE (Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering); BSW (Bachelor of Science in Social Work); CERT (Certificate); JD (Juris Doctor); MA (Master of Arts); MPA (Master of Public Administration); and PhRD (Doctor of Pharmacy).
The 2019 graduating students are:
Farson
Karsen L. Stotts BS
Emily Winward BS
Green River
Elizabeth Naomi Barker BSW
Marysa Barton BSN
Katelynn Marie Beckermann BA
Amanda Carson BS
Logan S. Fox BS
Alan Jack Halverson BSME
Aspen Hamel BSN
Patrick John Harvey BS
Savannah Kaye Hook BS
Adrun Thomas James BSME
Katherine K. James BS
Taten Hall Knight BSME
Ridge Mathew Leinen BSCE
Alexander Jacques Marchal BS
Jordan Michael Mefford PhRD
Vanessa Angelica Munoz double BS
Luke C. Nielson MA
John David Richardson BA
Dylan James Rust BS
Casey Smith BSME
Sheridan C. Stock BS
Sandra Trevizo BA
Kasey S. Turnbull BSN
Eli B. West BA
Rock Springs
Caroline Louise Allen BA
Cody Michael Anderson BSCH
Nikole Arlene Andicoechea BS
Troy Lee Archuleta MPA
Benjamin Taylor Audevart BA
Kairee Anne Blazovich BA
Nicholas Blume BSCH
Madison Ann Chrisman BS
Jessica Noel Clark CERT
Connor M. Coleman BS
Kyra LaDon Cundall JD
Amanda Christine DeBernardi MPA
Mikayla Ann Ditton BA
Mclean B. Eddins BSPE
Jessica Evans BA
Jessica Jane Fahlsing BA and BS
Bethany Ann Gilson JD
Ryne Jordan Grossnickle BS
Pauline Sien Ha BS
Mark Hazelett BSEN
Darby R. Herne BSME
Koltin Lane Legerski BA
Megan Lee Lord BA
Jesse James Love MS
Reena McMurray BS
Maurie Mueller BS
Kayla D. Okyere-Boaten BAS
Angie Overy BAS
Jessica A. Porter BSFC
Holly Marie Provence BA
Heriberto Ramirez BA
Richelle Rawlings-Carroll double BA
Hayden L. Searle BA
Alexander M. Skorcz BSME
Marianna Amanda Tolhurst BSN
James Austin LaVar Toomey BSME
Joshua Alexander Wilbert BSCE