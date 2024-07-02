University of Wyoming Swimmer Qualifies for 2024 Paralympic Games

Jack O'Neil swimming in Green River High School's pool against the University of Utah. SweetwaterNOW photo by Stephanie Peterson

LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming will be represented at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. Swimmer Jack O’Neil earned a spot on the team at the trials in Minneapolis over the weekend, following a strong performance in multiple events at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.

O’Neil topped the field in the 100-meter backstroke with a time of 1:11.60. He also took third in the 100-meter freestyle, clocking in at 1:05.04, and placed fifth in the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 30.39.

O’Neil now sets his sights on the Paralympic Games in Paris, which take place Aug. 28 to Sept. 8. The swimming portion of the games runs from Aug. 29 to Sept. 7 at Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre.