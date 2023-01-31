University Releases List of Sweetwater County Honor Roll Students

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming lists 48 students from Sweetwater County on the 2022 fall semester President’s Honor Roll.
The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
For more information about the University of Wyoming, view the webpage at www.uwyo.edu. The list of students are as follows:
Rock Springs
McKayla A. Adkison
David S. Anderson
Matthew Colin Baker
Alyssa M. Bedard
Sasha Sirocco Bentley
Jaedan A. Carnahan
Elizabeth G. Cozzens
Kelsey Crockett
Carley Nicole Ebert
Kaelen Michael Forrest
Jazmine Hopkin
Braden Lee Kauchich
Celeste Abigail Keelin
Angel Maldonado
Cameron Metcalf
Ericka D. Parker
Corey J. Patterson
Abigail Robinson-Kim
Mi Hye Robinson-Kim
Jayden Robison
Taylor Nichole Schanno
Shad Sellers
Zachary Tranchitella
Madeline Oy-Ling Verheydt
Maya Verheydt
Yesenia V. Vicencio-Delgadillo
Green River
Abigail Y. Alcorn
Sydney G. Beutel
Kasidee L. Brewer
Megan R. Cleary
Sydney Ferrer
Austin P. Fox
Lexie Kay Frint
Erik Daniel Gwaltney
Chance Hofer
Robyn Jauregui
Ashley McKinney
Darica Meeks
Kaitlyn Rae Norris
Jessica L. Petri
Kaitlynn J. Sharp
Sheridan Sherwin
Emmalee McCall Skinner
Cassidy J. Smothers
Chatney Tirrell
Spencer Travis
Sarah A. Wilson
Daye E. Waldner of Wamsutter also made the President’s Honor Roll during the fall semester.