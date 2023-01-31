University Releases List of Sweetwater County Honor Roll Students

Sweetwater County was well represented on the University of Wyoming's President's Honor Roll of students with a 4.0 GPA during the fall semester.

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming lists 48 students from Sweetwater County on the 2022 fall semester President’s Honor Roll.

The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

For more information about the University of Wyoming, view the webpage at www.uwyo.edu. The list of students are as follows:

Rock Springs McKayla A. Adkison

David S. Anderson

Matthew Colin Baker

Alyssa M. Bedard

Sasha Sirocco Bentley

Jaedan A. Carnahan

Elizabeth G. Cozzens

Kelsey Crockett

Carley Nicole Ebert

Kaelen Michael Forrest

Jazmine Hopkin

Braden Lee Kauchich

Celeste Abigail Keelin

Angel Maldonado

Cameron Metcalf

Ericka D. Parker

Corey J. Patterson

Abigail Robinson-Kim

Mi Hye Robinson-Kim

Jayden Robison

Taylor Nichole Schanno

Shad Sellers

Zachary Tranchitella

Madeline Oy-Ling Verheydt

Maya Verheydt

Yesenia V. Vicencio-Delgadillo Green River Abigail Y. Alcorn

Sydney G. Beutel

Kasidee L. Brewer

Megan R. Cleary

Sydney Ferrer

Austin P. Fox

Lexie Kay Frint

Erik Daniel Gwaltney

Chance Hofer

Robyn Jauregui

Ashley McKinney

Darica Meeks

Kaitlyn Rae Norris

Jessica L. Petri

Kaitlynn J. Sharp

Sheridan Sherwin

Emmalee McCall Skinner

Cassidy J. Smothers

Chatney Tirrell

Spencer Travis

Sarah A. Wilson

Daye E. Waldner of Wamsutter also made the President’s Honor Roll during the fall semester.