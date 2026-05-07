UNMASK HUNGER the Military Appreciation Ball

UNMASK HUNGER the Military Appreciation Ball

Join us for an unforgettable evening honoring the brave men and women who serve our country. Step into a night of elegance, community, and purpose at the Unmask Hunger Military Appreciation Ball. Presented by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #28.

Date: Saturday, May 16, 2026
Doors Open: 5:30 PM

Join us for an unforgettable evening honoring the brave men and women who serve our country. Step into a night of elegance, community, and purpose at the Unmask Hunger Military Appreciation Ball.

✨ Enjoy an evening filled with:
• Delicious appetizers
• Dancing & entertainment
• Exciting prize drawings
• Great friends & community spirit
• A formal masquerade atmosphere

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📍 Location:
38 North Center Street
Green River, Wyoming

📅 Date: Saturday, May 16, 2026
🕠 Doors Open: 5:30 PM

🎟️ Tickets Available At: Post 28

This public event welcomes everyone — whether you’re military, family, friends, or community supporters. Put on your finest attire and masquerade mask as we come together to honor service members and support a meaningful cause.

Questions? Please message the event page for more information.

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