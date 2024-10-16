Unseasonably Warm Fall to be Disrupted

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The unseasonably warm fall we’ve been experiencing may be coming to an end as colder temperatures and precipitation are projected for the end of this week.

While today is another day of unseasonable warmth with a high around 70 degrees, the weather pattern is changing late Wednesday night with the approach of a cold front, according to the US National Weather Service Riverton Office. Rain showers, mountain snow and a drop in temperatures are predicted to hit Wyoming, with Sweetwater County expected to get around 1-1.5 inches of precipitation between Wednesday night and Saturday morning.

While high elevation snow is likely, some lower elevation locations may see some flakes Thursday night or Friday morning. If traveling on any mountain passes, use caution, especially Thursday night into early Friday morning. NWS said snow is not likely to stick long, if at all.

Current fire areas in the state are expected to get some snowfall and precipitation, hopefully providing some assistance to fire crews working to contain the fires. NWS said that drought has worsened considerably in some areas in the state from this time last year, with the areas of the fires being hit the hardest with the worsening droughts.

Temperatures will be teetering on the edge of a hard freeze, which NWS defines as 28 degrees, however Rock Springs and Green River may stay just above that. Friday night and Saturday morning are expected to have the coldest temperatures we’ve seen so far this season. Regardless of the lowest temperature we get, NWS says it is likely to be a killing freeze so take those plants inside if you haven’t already.

According to NWS, data from 1948 through present day shows that the earliest first hard freeze Rock Springs has seen was on September 8, 2020, which was when Sweetwater County and much of Wyoming saw that September snow day. The latest first hard freeze Rock Springs has had was November 1, 1988. Last year’s first hard freeze was October 26.

Thursday’s high is expected to be around 54 degrees before dropping to an expected high of 40 degrees, and 46 degrees on Saturday. By Monday, the forecast shows temperatures back in the 50s and Tuesday is forecasted to have a high of around 63 degrees.