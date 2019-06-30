Unshakeable… The Unbreakable Love of God

Part 5 of 5 – Unshakeable… Series

Sometimes powerful people and forces in the world can threaten us and make us feel like the world is against us. God’s word gives us three great encouragements when we feel like the world is against you.

God Is For You Even When The World Seems Against You

God never promised His followers an easy road. Instead, Jesus clearly warned us that there were going to be terrible times of trouble because of our loyalty to Him. The Apostle Peter tells us that we shouldn’t be surprised by the suffering we are going to be confronted with. And even though tough times are coming, God wants to encourage us.

Romans 8:31-32 …If God is for us, who can ever be against us? Since he did not spare even his own Son but gave him up for us all, won’t he also give us everything else?

God demonstrates His commitment to us by giving the life His son for us. If He was willing to do that, He will also give us everything we need in times of trouble.

God Will Not Allow Anyone To Condemn You If You Love Jesus

We live in a negative and critical world. With social media, the 24-hour news cycle, blogs, etc., it seems everybody has an opinion about everybody and everything. This often toxic and cynical approach to life wants to evaluate what we look like, what we drive, where we live, what we do for a living, what do we do for fun, how many likes can we get, who we hang out with, and on and on. But God offers us hope.

Romans 8:33-34 Who dares accuse us whom God has chosen for his own? No one—for God himself has given us right standing with himself. 34 Who then will condemn us? No one—for Christ Jesus died for us and was raised to life for us, and he is sitting in the place of honor at God’s right hand, pleading for us.

The Apostle Paul tells us that for the Christian there will not be any condemnation. The reason for this is that Jesus died in order to pay for the full penalty for our sin and to take our condemnation on Himself. He rose again, providing victory over sin and death. He is at the right hand of God the Father and interceding for us as our advocate against all accusations.

God Will Not Permit Anything To Separate You From His Love

What God is saying in these verses are some of the most profound and encouraging statements in the entire Bible. He is stating that nothing can possibly affect the eternal purposes of God or the eternal love of Christ in our lives. Nothing in the physical world can stop God from loving us.

Romans 8:35-37 Can anything ever separate us from Christ’s love? Does it mean he no longer loves us if we have trouble or calamity, or are persecuted, or hungry, or destitute, or in danger, or threatened with death? (As the Scriptures say, “For your sake we are killed every day; we are being slaughtered like sheep.”) No, despite all these things, overwhelming victory is ours through Christ, who loved us.

Then He shares that nothing in the spiritual world can separate us from God’s love either.

Romans 8:38-39 Neither angels nor demons, neither our fears for today worries about tomorrow—not even the powers of hell. No power in the sky above or in the earth below—indeed, nothing will ever be able to separate us from the love of God

With every word picture available in his arsenal, the Apostle Paul wants it known that God’s love for us is untouchable. Nothing above, below, physical or spiritual, demonic or deadly, even hell itself cannot separate God from loving those who love Jesus. God is for us, therefore nothing can stand against us. Christ died for us, and therefore we will not be condemned. God will not allow anything or anyone to separate us from His love.

Adapted from PursueGod.org