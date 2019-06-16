Unshakeable… Why Later is Better Than Now

Part 3 of 5 – Unshakeable… Series

As Christians, our hope is in the future glory that is to come when God redeems us and His creation.

BECAUSE OF SIN, THE WORLD IS NOT WHAT IT OUGHT TO BE

In the beginning, God created all things good. All of the heavens and the earth were made to highlight His glory. His greatest creative masterpiece, humanity, decided to disobey Him. As a result, sin entered the world.

Because of sin, God’s perfect creation was changed forever. With humanity’s sin came consequences: natural disaster, bitterness, fear, suffering, and death. All of creation was cursed because of humanity’s disobedience. Because of sin, the world and everything in it is no longer what it was meant to be. In Romans 8:20-22, Paul comments further on how all of creation was affected by the fall of humanity.

Romans 8:20-22 Against its will, all creation was subjected to God’s curse. But with eager hope, the creation looks forward to the day when it will join God’s children in glorious freedom from death and decay. For we know that all creation has been groaning as in the pains of childbirth right up to the present time.

Although this is tragic news, we see the word “hope” in 8:21. From the very beginning, God had a plan of redemption. Even though all of creation and humanity was hopeless, God made a way for His people to be in a relationship with Him again. God continued to reveal His plan of redemption for many centuries and finally fulfilled that plan in the death and resurrection of His son, Jesus Christ.

GOD’S CREATION AND HIS CHILDREN HAVE THE HOPE OF FUTURE GLORY

Despite the grave nature of sin and its consequences on creation, those who have put their faith in Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of their sins have the promise of great hope and future glory. As Christians, we only have a taste of what is to come through the Holy Spirit. What we sense, taste, and know now is only a glimpse of what is to come. This taste makes us yearn and groan for more.

Romans 8:23-27 And we believers also groan, even though we have the Holy Spirit within us as a foretaste of future glory, for we long for our bodies to be released from sin and suffering. We, too, wait with eager hope for the day when God will give us our full rights as his adopted children, including the new bodies he has promised us. We were given this hope when we were saved.

As followers of Christ, our hope is that one day everything will be made perfect again. No more fear, no more suffering, and no more death. There will be a new heaven and a new earth and the weight of sin will no longer be upon it. However, in a sin-filled world, waiting for future glory is easier said than done. When the difficulties of life and the consequences of sin occur, it is easy to lose hope. However, we can persevere through the power of the Holy Spirit and His guidance for our lives.

Romans 8:25-27 But if we look forward to something we don’t yet have, we must wait patiently and confidently. And the Holy Spirit helps us in our weakness. For example, we don’t know what God wants us to pray for. But the Holy Spirit prays for us with groanings that cannot be expressed in words. And the Father who knows all hearts knows what the Spirit is saying, for the Spirit pleads for us believers in harmony with God’s own will.

THE JOY OF THE FUTURE WILL BE GREATER THAN OUR CURRENT SUFFERING

When God finally redeems creation, the glory that we experience in Heaven will be far greater than the pain that we have temporarily suffered on earth. This is a great promise for us!

Romans 8:18-19 Yet what we suffer now is nothing compared to the glory he will reveal to us later.

The suffering that we will experience now, the tragedy, the chaos of nature and creation will all be worth it in the end. Life is hard, a loss is difficult, and sin has ruined everything, but we can rest assured in the faithfulness and the promise of God that one day He will make all things new.

Whatever trials you may be in today, remember the glory to come. Remember that God is using trials to strengthen your faith. Consider it pure joy when you experience difficulty because God is going to use it to make a positive impact in your life – today and for all of eternity.

Adapted from PursueGod.org