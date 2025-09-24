UP Awards $10,000 for Broadway Theater Chairlift

ROCK SPRINGS — Downtown Rock Springs received a $10,000 Union Pacific Community Ties grant to place a new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant chairlift at the Broadway Theater.

According to Downtown Rock Springs, the chairlift at the Broadway Theater is obsolete and the installation of a new chairlift would ensure the theater is fully accessible to everyone.

Danielle Salas, the marketing, events, and theater coordinator for Downtown Rock Springs said she wants to see the Broadway Theater listed on the Ahoi app, which assists users in finding places meeting specific needs. Salas also expressed gratitude to Union Pacific for the grant award.

“We are incredibly grateful to Union Pacific Railroad for their generous support,” she said. “For years, we have pursued various grant opportunities for projects at the Broadway Theater, and this is our first successful application with Union Pacific. This grant is a testament to our commitment to making the Broadway Theater truly accessible to everyone.”