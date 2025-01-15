Upcoming High School Fundraisers to Benefit Community Needs

High school students celebrate during a previous Make-A-Wish basketball game. The annual fundraising efforts overseen by the student councils at Rock Springs High School and Green River High School won't focus as heavily on Wyoming Make-A-Wish this year and will instead aim to help fulfill needs within Sweetwater County. File Photo.

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School and Green River High School Student Councils are gearing up to host their annual fundraising activities next month, with more of a focus on benefiting people in Sweetwater County.

The two schools are stepping away from efforts going solely to Make-A-Wish Wyoming and instead have created the Love Local fundraiser. The fundraiser seeks to help local families and community groups to have their needs met through wish lists submitted to the Councils. The two groups are accepting applications for funds. While local needs will be addressed, the Councils will also donate some of the funds raised to Make-A-Wish.

Families and organizations can submit an application until Jan. 31, with selected wishes being fulfilled at the end of February. Applications are available on the Council’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Residents and businesses can get involved by submitting an application on behalf of someone in need, donating money or items to help fulfill wishes, and by volunteering time or resources to help fundraising efforts.

RSHS Student Council Sponsor Amberlee Beardsley said the Councils want to raise enough money to grant one wish in Rock Springs and one in Green River. She said wishes have an average cost of $5,000-$7,000. Beardsley said the Councils are confident they can bring in at least $30,000 from throughout the county, with the two generating around $60,000 or more when the two competed.

“We are not sure how the community will respond to the new fundraiser so we are anticipating that it will be a lower amount than what we have raised in the past,” Beardsley said. “We also hope that our county will not hesitate to support both school’s events as the money will collectively go to the same cause.”

Beardsley also said the Councils want to continue the annual Make-A-Wish game and are considering creating event-specific fundraisers that would go to Make-A-Wish.