Upcoming Performance by The Great DuBois Cancelled

ROCK SPRINGS — The Great DuBois performance scheduled for January 8, 2020 at The Broadway Theater has been cancelled. Those who’ve bought tickets at the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office or the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce may return their tickets to the sales location for a refund. Those who’ve purchased tickets online will be automatically refunded.

“We just heard from the promoter today,” said Broadway Theater manager Chad Banks.

“Apparently the show is currently performing on a cruise ship and mis-scheduled their return date,” he added. “We’re disappointed we won’t be able to offer this great show to the community but hope to reschedule them next year,” Banks concluded.

For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com.