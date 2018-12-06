Upcoming Registration for Archie Hay Post 24 Sand Puppy Baseball

Sand Puppies Baseball

It’s baseball time (although the weather doesn’t quite look like it)!

Archie Hay Post 24 American Legion Sand Puppy Baseball registration/information night is Sunday, Dec. 16, from 5 – 6 pm at the new American Legion Building. Attendees will enter through the back door on South Main Street.

Sand Puppy Baseball is for players 13 – 19 years of age.

Come and learn more about American Legion Baseball and sign up while you’re at it!

Player Registration

5 – 6 PM

Parent/Player Meeting

6 PM

*Registration fees are TBD.

Registration

👇 Click to View/Print Full Form

👍  Follow the Sand Puppies on Facebook for more info!

 

 

