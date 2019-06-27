UPDATE: RSPD Releases More Information Concerning Wednesday Morning Incident

ROCK SPRINGS — On June 26, 2019 at approximately 5:30 a.m. officers responded to the report of a deceased person located in the 400 block of Paulson Street.

The Rock Springs Police Department can now confirm that a 46-year-old male died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing hard times, please know there is help. Contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or visit their website at https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/.