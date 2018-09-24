UPDATE: Missing Teen Found Sunday

ROCK SPRINGS — A missing Green River teen was located over the weekend bringing an end to the search that started on Thursday.

The Rock Springs Police Department issued a notice for 15-year-old Kiernan Gladue of Green River last week. Police also located a stolen vehicle that was included in the missing person report.

Kiernan was reported missing around 6:15 pm on Thursday night in the area of 5th

Street. Kiernan was believed to be with his 18 year old brother, Jackson Gladue.