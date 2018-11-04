Update: Saturday Search for Missing Rock Springs Man Unsuccessful

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Over 150 volunteers searched the Pine Mountain area Saturday for missing Rock Springs hunter Terry Meador.

Meador, 74, was reported missing to the Rock Springs Police Department on October 25 after he did not return from a solo hunting trip. His unoccupied vehicle, a 2013 Chevrolet pickup, was found badly stuck just north of Pine Mountain, south of Rock Springs.

A subsequent three-day search by ground and air units was unsuccessful, as was Saturday’s search.

Sheriff Mike Lowell said that search teams were deployed following a 7:00 AM briefing at the Sheriff’s Office.

Participating were sheriff’s deputies, the volunteers, Sweetwater County Search & Rescue, a team from Tip Top Search & Rescue of Pinedale, and a helicopter provided by University of Utah Air Med.

Lowell said the Sheriff’s Office will issue a follow-up release on Sunday.