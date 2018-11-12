UPDATE: Sheriff’s Office Meets Tomorrow to Discuss Meador Search

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Plans to advance the search for missing Rock Springs resident Terry Meador will be discussed at a meeting tomorrow morning, according to Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Dick Blust.

“We’ll be having a conference tomorrow, and we want to re-evaluate the search that’s been carried on so far,” Blust said. “Then we’ll see where we take it from there.”

Meador, 74, was reported missing on October 25 by family members after he left home alone. His pickup truck was later found badly stuck near Pine Mountain south of Rock Springs, with no trace of Meador.

However, subsequent searches have provided little insight into Meador’s whereabouts. Volunteer ground units, fixed-wing aircraft and a helicopter have all been used in his search.

Blust said at least 60 square miles in and around the Pine Mountain area have been covered.

“Probably considerably more than that, although I’ve tried to stay conservative on my area measurements,” he added.

Anyone with information about Meador’s location is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office immediately. SweetwaterNOW will continue to provide updates on the search as they become available.