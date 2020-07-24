UPDATE: Uinta County Authorities Continue Search for Dangerous Suspects

UPDATE July 24, 2020 12:09 pm — According to Mike Vranish of the Evanston Police Department, Taylor Steven Chadwick has been arrested close to the same area where the vehicle and trailer had been abandoned.

Authorities are still unsure of Sara Haliw’s location, but suspect she is close to the area as people tend to stick together.

Taylor Steven Chadwick.

UINTA COUNTY — Authorities in Uinta County are still looking for the two suspects who stole a truck and trailer on Wednesday evening.

The suspects, Sara Haliw and Taylor Steven Chadwick abandoned the truck on an old sheep trail that leads to the area south of Tokewana Estates on County Road 271 (Meeks Cabin Dam Road).

Authorities recovered the vehicle yesterday and have handed the case over to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

