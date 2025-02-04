Updates, Horse Racing, and Real Estate on County Commissioners’ Tuesday Agenda

SWEETWATER COUNTY –– The Sweetwater County commissioners will hear several updates about organizations within the county, including Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism and the county’s fire districts.

Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism CEO Jenissa Meredith will give the commissioners an update about the organization’s operations during the prior year. Three of the county’s fire chiefs, Larry Erdmann of the Green River Fire Department, Scott Kitchner of Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1, and Dusty Davis of the Wamsutter Fire District, will also update the commissioners about activities in their districts. Sweetwater County once had a fire department, but disbanded the agency in favor of contracting with existing fire departments for fire service.

The commissioner will also consider the approval of a resolution for 307 Horse Racing, LLC. to 699 Uinta Drive in Green River. The property was originally the city’s movie theater, but was closed and the building was later sold. The commissioners are required to approve a resolution for the business to conduct pari-mutuel wagers on horse racing and historic horse racing terminals.

The commissioners will also meet in a closed executive session to discuss real estate.

The commissioners’ meeting starts at 9 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River. The meeting, aside from any executive sessions, are open to the public and streamed on the county’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.