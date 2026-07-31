Upper Basin Governors Encouraged by Colorado River EIS

Gov. Mark Gordon speaks to local legislators and the Sweetwater County commissioners Friday while Gordon was in Green River. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon joins the governors of other upper basin states in feeling encouraged about the new operational guidelines proposed by the U.S. Department of the Interior and the Bureau of Reclamation in a recent Environmental Impact Statement for future Colorado River operations.

The governors issued a statement Friday afternoon, saying the new guidelines will better reflect “existing water supply which must underpin any practicable plan going forward.”

The governors say operational elements described in the impact statement and the upcoming Record of Decision will rely on agreements that haven’t been finalized yet, saying it will be difficult to assess the effectiveness of operations in the basin until those agreements are finalized and implemented

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“We are witnessing the lowest reservoir levels in the Colorado River System’s history and there is no guarantee regarding the future water supply,” the governors’ statement reads. “Today’s framework does not represent a final solution, but enables the River to be managed in the short-term while the seven states and DOI continue to negotiate a consensus solution.”

The governors say water supply problems can’t be ignored, with states in the upper and lower Colorado River Basin dealing with severe drought. They say the issue is something the states and federal government need to address practically. The group supports a seven-state agreement that provides the best outcome for the water users in the basin.