Upper Green River Basin Sage Grouse Working Group to Meet in Pinedale

PINEDALE — The Upper Green River Basin Sage Grouse Working Group will hold a meeting from 2-4 p.m., Monday, May 15, at the Wyoming Game & Fish Department office, located at 432 Mill St. in Pinedale. The local working group will be discussing the allocation of funds for projects to implement their sage grouse conservation plan.

The group is one of eight regional working groups statewide. Each is composed of citizens representing groups interested in sage grouse conservation. The group develops and initiates conservation plans to benefit sage grouse and, when feasible, other species that use sagebrush habitats. Learn more about sage grouse, the regional working groups, and their management plans here.

