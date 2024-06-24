Ups and Downs for Knights and Stallions in Weekend Baseball

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Knights and Stallions had a long weekend of baseball over the last few days with many ups and downs as they play further into the season. The Rock Spring Stallions went 1-4 at the Blackstone Invite in Hyrum, Utah while the Green River Knights had a doubleheader against Saratoga, winning both games.

The Knights won their first game against the Saratoga Cutthroats 6-0. They had five hits and only committed two errors. Green River followed up on this solid win with an even bigger one, winning 18-1. They added another eight hits, giving them 13 in the two games and only one more error, ending with three. They also added 10 stolen bases in the second ball game.

In the Stallions’ lone win this weekend, they had four hits and six runs offensively. Defensively they only committed two errors the whole game and held the CDA Lums to five runs on seven hits. Their other three games would be 10-3, 15-3, and 8-7 losses but they hit well, collecting 24 hits in total for 19 runs and only six errors the entire weekend.

Next up for the Stallions, they head to Casper Tuesday to face the Oilers, then they face the Gillette Riders Wednesday on the Riders field. For the Knights, they host the Green River Knights Invite June 27-30.