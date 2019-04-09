URA Announces Volunteer of the Month: Sue Kearns

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is pleased to announce Sue Kearns as the volunteer of the month for April.

Sue has practiced law in Sweetwater County for 30 years. She currently serves as a magistrate in Municipal and Circuit Courts, where among other things she officiates marriages. During retirement, she enjoys playing bridge and golf. She travels as much as possible. In May, she’s going to Prague, Budapest, other countries and cities in Central Europe.

Downtown Rock Springs is close to Sue’s heart. “I am so impressed with all that is going on in Rock Springs and am happy to do my small part in its improvements,” Sue said. “I encourage everyone to get involved; not only is it helpful, it is fun!”

One of Sue’s favorite quotes is by Horace Mann: “Not doing anything for others, is the undoing of ourselves.”

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture.

For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com.