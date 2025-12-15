URA Announces Winners of Christmas Window and Storefront Decorating Contest

Rock Springs – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) announced the winners of the 2025 Christmas Window and Storefront Decorating Contest. The contest was introduced this year, and transformed Downtown into a festive, glowing showcase of creativity, cheer, and community spirit.

Despite challenging winter weather, including plenty of high winds, Downtown businesses rose to the occasion, creating stunning displays that brought warmth, joy, and sparkle to the heart of our community this holiday season. From classic Christmas scenes to bold, brand-inspired designs, this year’s windows truly impressed visitors and judges alike.

After careful consideration by a judging panel, along with participation from the community and local youth, the following winners were selected:

2025 Christmas Window & Storefront Decorating Contest Winners

· Best Overall Window – Studio Designs Floral & Co

· Most Festive – Bella Capelli Salon

· Best Use of Lights – Broadway Bargains

· Best Traditional Christmas Theme – Just Frame It

· Best On-Brand Holiday Display – Whiskey Goats Outdoor Co.

· Kid’s Favorite (Selected by students from the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County) – Remedies / Bi-Rite

· People’s Choice Award – A Touch of Class Floral (421 Broadway)

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA extends a heartfelt thank-you to everyone who took the time to vote, stroll Downtown, and support local businesses this holiday season. Special appreciation goes to the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County for lending young voices to the judging process, as well as to the volunteer judging panel for their time and thoughtful evaluations.

“We know the wind gave some of the displays a real workout this year, and we’re incredibly grateful to our Downtown businesses for sticking with it and keeping Downtown Rock Springs looking festive and welcoming,” said Rock Springs Main Street/URA board chairwoman Maria Mortensen. “Their creativity and dedication truly helped make the season brighter.”

Downtown Rock Springs thanks all participating businesses for helping make the holiday season memorable and invites the community to continue supporting local merchants throughout the year.