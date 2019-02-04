URA Names David Gutierrez as Volunteer of the Month

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is pleased to announce the Volunteer of the Month for February: David Gutierrez.

Currently, David is volunteering his time as director for the fundraiser event, Main Street Murder Mystery: The Mystery of the Fallen Hero in Downtown Rock Springs.

Born and raised in Rock Springs, David graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1965. He was active on the speech and debate team and served as student body president.

David began his teaching career in 1969, having received an undergraduate degree from the University of Wyoming. Later, while teaching, he earned an M.A. in English from Washington State University.

After teaching for twelve years in Rock Springs and New Mexico, David earned a further degree in Advertising Design from Colorado Institute of Art. He worked as a graphic designer/art director in Denver, Cheyenne and Kansas.

Upon returning to Rock Springs, David worked at Western Wyoming Community College serving as Director of the Independent Study Lab and as Director of Distance Education. Then David returned to the high school classroom to teach English at Rock Springs High School.

In the decade since his official retirement, Dave continues to teach as an adjunct at the college and continues to work as a freelance graphic designer for various clients in the region.

“The main thing in teaching is to be alert. Be in the moment with the student,” David said. “Try to perceive what that student needs and have an intuitive grasp with the student in order to meet their needs.”

David noted that every generation has its’ distinct character and he’s proud to teach today’s generation because they like and appreciate diversity.

David’s passion for the local Actors’ Mission Group is apparent. He has dedicated his time as Art Director, Director, Actor, board member and president for the organization.



