Urbin Promoted to MHSC Lab Director

ROCK SPRINGS — Aimee Urbin has been promoted to Director of Medical Laboratory Services at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Urbin first began working for MHSC as a Medical Laboratory Scientist in 2018. She later worked as its Point-of-Care Coordinator. Most recently, she served as Assistant Director under Laboratory Director Mary Fischer for more than a year.

“I am very grateful to have served our hospital, community, and our patients as Director of Laboratory Services,” said Fischer, who plans to continue working on a part-time basis for now to ensure a successful transition. Aimee brings years of experience, knowledge, and leadership skills to our hospital and laboratory. We are very fortunate to have her leading this department.”

Even after 18 years in this field, Urbin said she learns new things every day.

“I love feeling like I am helping patients and their families, even if it is behind the scenes,” she said. “I am so blessed to be able to be part of the patient care team.”

She and her team of 40 are prepared for the coming changes.

“We have many changes coming, such as the lab expansion,” she said. “Sometimes, change can be challenging. Hopefully, we can manage all the changes that are coming with ease by working as a team.”

Kari Quickenden, MHSC Chief Operating Officer, has no doubt that will be the case.

“I have complete confidence in Aimee,” Quickenden said. “Aimee brings her former experience from other laboratories to MHSC and is committed to quality, safety, and patient care. The lab at MHSC is trusted. I know our patients and the future of our laboratory are in good hands with Aimee.”

Urbin has a Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Before coming to MHSC, she worked as a clinical supervisor and in other positions at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. She also worked for ARUP Laboratories in Salt Lake City and at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha, Neb.

Urbin said, even as a young child, she always knew she wanted to be in healthcare.

“Through college, I found that I was really interested in the scientific and technical aspect of how our bodies work,” she said. “The thought that you can help a patient, and their families, through analyzing microscopic elements, such as blood, is pretty amazing.”