Use Your Fancy Footwork at the 2019 FGD Human Foosball Tournament

The 3rd annual human foosball tournament, brought to you by The Radio Network, Western Wyoming Beverages and Naturdays, will take place June 29th as part of Flaming Gorge Days.

Event Details

Cost is 60 dollars per team, which includes 6 players

Only 8 teams will be allowed, with each team getting at least two games.

All the money will be paid back to the top three teams.

All games last 5 minutes

Games will begin after the Saturday play at Evers Park

Register

To enter your team, you must call The Radio Network, (307) 875-6666 or (307) 362-6746 or email your team name and players to stevescore@hotmail.com.

Register today, this tournament will fill up!

