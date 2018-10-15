Utah 5-Year Old in Critical Care from Severe Abuse Has Sweetwater Ties

A Millcreek, Utah couple has been charged with felony child abuse after the mother’s 5-year-old boy was taken to hospital ‘unconscious’ and ‘unresponsive,’ according to an initial report from FOX 13 Salt Lake City.

The child’s father is Kyle Ogden, Rock Springs resident, who is separated from the mother and was working in North Dakota at the time of the incident. His young son’s name is Tanner and he is currently at Primary Children’s Hospital. Kyle has started a GoFundMe that will go towards Tanner’s medical care.

The grandparents of the child claim they recognized signs of abuse and spoke to Child Protective Services, showing photos of the boy’s injuries, but weren’t sure why nothing was done. Fox 13 has reached out the Utah Child Protective Services to see what happened with Tanner’s case, but had not heard back at the time of their report.

