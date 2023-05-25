Utah Driver Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter after Striking a Pedestrian

ROCK SPRINGS — A Utah driver is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge after allegedly hitting a pedestrian with a vehicle last night.

On Wednesday, May 24, Rock Springs Police Department officer responded to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County to investigate an assault. Once on scene, they learned that a male in his 40’s had been transported to the hospital following a vehicle versus pedestrian accident. The male ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Contact was made with the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident.

The driver, identified as Rene Daniels, 46, of Parowan, Utah, was ultimately arrested and booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center on charges of involuntary manslaughter.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The RSPD is asking for any witnesses to please come forward. If you were at the Kum & Go on 9th Street between 10:10 p.m. and 11 p.m., you may have witnessed this event. Please contact Rock Springs Police Department at 307-352-1575 and reference case number R23-10135.

“This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available,” the press release states.

No other information was released at the time.