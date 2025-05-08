Utah Mammoth Officially Unveiled as NHL Franchise’s Permanent Identity

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s NHL franchise has a new name, and it’s a mammoth one.

On Wednesday, Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) officially announced the Utah Hockey Club will now be known as the Utah Mammoth, unveiling a new team identity after more than a year of community engagement and four rounds of voting.

“We couldn’t be more excited to launch the official name and marks for Utah’s NHL hockey team,” Ryan and Ashley Smith, owners of the Utah Mammoth said. “When it came to naming the team, we did something unprecedented — going through four rounds of community voting, including getting feedback not only on potential names but also on potential logos. We love the passion of the people of Utah and the way they showed up for the team during its inaugural season and the energy they brought to voting on its permanent identity.”

The team’s name was the result of a 13-month process, during which fans cast more than 850,000 votes. The final six options — Mammoth, Blizzard, Outlaws, Yeti, Venom, and Utah Hockey Club — were narrowed down by fan participation. SEG says the new name reflects “strength, momentum, and an earth-shaking presence,” qualities they believe define both the extinct animal and the team’s growing footprint in the NHL.

“From day one, we committed that this team would be built with and for the people of Utah,” the Smiths said. “The community chose the Utah Mammoth, and it stands as a symbol of who we are, where we came from, and the unstoppable force we’re building together.”

The new branding includes a full suite of visual elements created in partnership with Doubleday & Cartwright. The Mountain Mammoth primary logo shows a charging mammoth with raised tusks, incorporating the shape of Utah and the Wasatch Mountains into the design. The team also introduced secondary marks, such as a bold tusked “U” and the Utah Badge, which draws inspiration from the club’s inaugural “stairstep” design.

A new custom typeface, Mammoth Sans, reflects the mountainous terrain of Utah through its 10-degree slant and sharp angular lines. The team’s established color palette—Rock Black, Salt White, and Mountain Blue—remains the same, symbolizing the landscape and climate of the Beehive State.

The team’s uniforms retain the original striping scheme. The home jersey is Rock Black and features the Mountain Mammoth logo on the chest with the Utah Badge on the shoulders. The away jersey is Salt White with the UTAH stairstep design across the chest in the new typeface and the Mountain Mammoth logo on each shoulder. Both jerseys include the inscription “Est. 2024” inside the collar to honor Utah’s NHL beginnings.

The Mammoth finished their first NHL season with a 38–31 record, placing sixth in their division after relocating from Arizona, where they formerly played as the Coyotes. The franchise is scheduled to pick fourth in the upcoming NHL Draft.

Fossil records of mammoths in Utah, including a full skeleton discovered in Huntington Canyon in 1988, helped inspire the name. According to the franchise, mammoths once roamed the state in herds, using their curved tusks to survive harsh winters—an ancient legacy the club believes mirrors the grit and resilience of Utah’s hockey culture.