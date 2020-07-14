Utah Man Reported as Missing Dies in Vehicle Crash Near Afton

CHEYENNE — On July 12, 2020, at 10:08 am, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area of milepost 71 on US 89 near Afton, Wyoming for a motor vehicle crash.

A 2020 Chevrolet Trax was traveling southbound on US 89 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve to the right. The vehicle exited the left side of the roadway before the driver corrected back to the right causing the vehicle to overturn.

The driver of the Chevrolet has been identified as 27-year-old Lehi, Utah resident Dustin E. Kilpack. Kilpack was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The driver had been reported as a missing person on July 6.

Impairment is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 47th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 87 in 2019, 53 in 2018, and 74 in 2017 to date.

