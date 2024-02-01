Utah Shakespeare Festival Performs ‘Every Brilliant Thing’ at GRHS Saturday

GREEN RIVER – Residents have a chance to view a performance of Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe’s “Every Brilliant Thing” at Green River High School Saturday.

The performance is by the Utah Shakespeare Festival and starts at 3 p.m. and tickets cost $10 apiece. The play is 70 minutes long.

While most would equate the Utah Shakespeare Festival with Shakespearian fare, “Every Brilliant Thing” is a more contemporary tale focused on the storyteller as they recount the time they were taken to the hospital to see their mother after her attempts to take her own life. They list everything brilliant about the world that is worth living for. The story explores themes of depression and hope, uncertainty and change, heartbreak and anger, guilt and forgiveness.

The storyteller interacts with the audience as they talk about life, with their mother’s depression as a backdrop, including the impacts it has on their life and relationships. According to the Utah Shakespeare Festival, the play aims to address issues surrounding youth depression and suicide by creating a dialogue about emotional and mental well-being, as well as increase awareness of mental health resources available to people.

