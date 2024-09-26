Utah State Joins Pac-12, Leaving Wyoming Without Another Rival

LARAMIE — The ever-changing landscape of college athletics has dealt another blow to the Mountain West Conference, with Utah State officially announcing its move to the Pac-12 on July 1, 2026. The Aggies become the fifth team from the Mountain West to depart for the once-struggling conference, following Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, and San Diego State. This move further deepens the uncertainty surrounding the Mountain West and dramatically alters the rivalries and traditions within it, particularly for Wyoming.

The addition of Utah State brings the Pac-12’s membership to seven schools, one shy of the required eight for a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) conference. Utah State’s departure from the Mountain West not only impacts the conference’s structure but also marks the end of another historic rivalry for Wyoming—the Bridger’s Battle.

A Storied Rivalry Ends with Utah State’s Departure

The rivalry between Wyoming and Utah State dates back to 1903, when the Aggies delivered a 46-0 victory over the Cowboys. Since then, both programs have enjoyed numerous intense matchups, with the rivalry formally recognized as “Bridger’s Battle” in 2013. A .50 caliber Rocky Mountain Hawken rifle widely considered to be what Bridger carried has been the symbol of this rivalry. However, Utah State’s upcoming exit from the Mountain West puts in question this annual clash as both schools will now reside in different conferences.

For Wyoming fans, the loss of this rivalry is particularly bitter, given that Utah State was one of the Cowboys’ oldest adversaries. The series is Utah State’s fourth-oldest and Wyoming’s fifth-oldest, and for many in the region, it has become a defining part of each football season. Utah State leads the all-time series 40-28-4, and while the Cowboys have had success in more recent matchups, the rivalry has long represented the competitive spirit of the two programs.

Now, with Utah State set to join the Pac-12, Wyoming will no longer have the Aggies as a conference opponent. Though there is always the possibility of scheduling non-conference games to continue the rivalry, it will lack the same weight and meaning it held when both teams competed for conference standings and postseason implications.

Wyoming Loses Two Major Rivals

The departure of Utah State follows closely on the heels of Colorado State’s decision to join the Pac-12 as well. For Wyoming, this means that two of their fiercest rivals—the Aggies and the Rams—are leaving the Mountain West, stripping away a significant part of the Cowboys’ tradition and identity in the conference. The Border War with Colorado State, a rivalry dating back to 1899, and Bridger’s Battle against Utah State will both be in jeopardy, leaving Wyoming without two of its biggest annual matchups.

The potential loss of these rivalries is a hard pill to swallow for Wyoming fans. Both games have been steeped in history, passion, and regional pride, and they have played key roles in shaping the identity of Wyoming football. As the Cowboys look ahead to a restructured Mountain West, the absence of these historic rivals could leave a void that’s hard to fill.

The Mountain West at a Crossroads

With the departures of five schools, including Utah State, the Mountain West is left with only seven members and will need to act quickly to avoid being left behind in the ever-evolving college sports landscape. The conference could explore expansion by adding teams from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) or poaching from other Group of Five leagues, but it remains unclear how successful these efforts will be.

Wyoming, a program with a proud history and passionate fan base, now faces an uncertain future. While the Cowboys have consistently competed at a high level within the Mountain West, the conference’s diminishing stature may affect their ability to recruit and remain competitive on a national level. At the same time, Wyoming could emerge as one of the flagship programs in a restructured Mountain West, taking advantage of the departures to build a stronger foundation within the league.

There is a possibility that Wyoming leaves the Mountain West as well but it is easier said than done. For now, though, the focus for Wyoming and its fans remains on the field.

The Future of the Pac-12

Utah State’s addition brings the Pac-12 one step closer to regaining stability after losing ten of its legacy members. The conference still needs to add at least one more school to meet the FBS minimum, and speculation abounds as to which program will be next. While the Pac-12 has faced scrutiny for poaching Mountain West schools, Commissioner Teresa Gould has emphasized the importance of strategic growth and collaboration moving forward.

The future of the Mountain West remains uncertain, but one thing is clear—Wyoming football will have to forge a new path as it adapts to a dramatically reshaped college football landscape.