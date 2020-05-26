Utah Woman Dies in One-Vehicle Rollover Accident Near Big Piney

BIG PINEY — A 31-year-old Utah woman was killed Friday morning in a one-vehicle rollover accident near Big Piney, according to a report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the call around 10:36 a.m. on May 22 near milepost 20 on Wyoming 351 just east of town.

According to the report, a 1997 Chevrolet Blazer was traveling westbound on Wyoming 351 when the vehicle drifted off the right side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected to the left, crossing the centerline before overcorrecting to the right and overturning.

The driver of the Chevrolet has been identified as 31-year-old Nibley, Utah resident Robyn M. Matthews. Matthews was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash. The two juvenile passengers in the vehicle were properly restrained and flown by helicopter to the University of Utah for injuries sustained in the crash.

Speed and cell phone use are being investigated as possible contributing factors.

This is the 30th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 64 in 2019, 38 in 2018, and 38 in 2017 to date.

