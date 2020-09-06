UW Allows Students to Withdraw, Receive Full Refund

LARAMIE — The course add/drop deadline for the fall semester at the University of Wyoming was Wednesday, September 2, but students still have the opportunity to withdraw and receive a full refund of tuition and fees.

Those wishing to do so can email the UW Dean of Students Office at DOS@uwyo.edu for assistance in the withdrawal process or to defer their enrollment to the spring 2021 semester.

“We understand the complexity of the situation created by COVID-19 and our need to pause at this time, and we are responding by allowing students extra time to request a full refund if they choose to defer enrollment or withdraw up until Sept. 13,” Interim Provost Anne Alexander says. “Of course, we don’t want any students to withdraw unless absolutely necessary but, in the event it is best for that student, we want to be as helpful as possible.”

Before students request a withdrawal, they’re encouraged to view the resources available here. These are designed to help students throughout their UW careers but may be especially helpful now. The Dean of Students Office is prepared to assist students in locating existing opportunities for support and assistance.

The five-day pause to the fall return plan will end Wednesday, Sept. 9, when President Ed Seidel will determine next steps, such as returning to the phased fall return plan or shifting to a fully virtual environment.

“With that in mind, you may want to wait until the pause has ended to make your decision,” Alexander says. “But, if you are interested in withdrawing after the drop/add deadline, please complete the withdrawal request form through the Dean of Students Office.”

Students facing an issue with a specific course may contact their academic advisers or the Office of the Registrar for assistance with an exception for withdrawing from a course. Students granted an exception will be provided a full refund of tuition and fees through Sept. 13.