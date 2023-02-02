UW Announces Local Dean’s Honor Roll Students

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming lists 60 students from Sweetwater County on the 2022 fall semester academic Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls.
The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.
To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
For more information about the University of Wyoming, view the webpage at www.uwyo.edu.
Students are:
Farson
Ashlie M. Gold
Levi Johnson
Aden Joy Scheer
Green River
Hailey Allison
Kelsi Angelovich
Michael G. Cobb
Nina Marie Dodd
Nick A. Findlow
Haylie Gavin
Demitria F. Green
Thomas A. Harvey
Spencer J. Kurth
Kaylee A. Lundgren
Michelle Angelique Makie
Chezney K. Mamalis
Joshua James Mattson
Lillian Alice Munoz
Emily C. Reyes
Chase Thomas Stoeger
Nathaniel P. Taylor
Hannah Clare Thomas
Ashton David Walther
Reliance
Shane Heavin
Grace M. Peterson
Rock Springs
Parker James Allen
Marisol Blazovich
Natasha C. Blust
Alyx Bolton
Rhys Brandt
Rae Cook
Julian Delgadillo-Lovato
Kyla Ditges
Karla Yoanna Duarte
Thomas L. Edwards
Alison Gutierrez
Alison A. Jensen
Megan Leavitt
Mikayla M. Maes
Derek J. Mehal
Emmely Monzon
Quinton J. Murcray
Jesse E. Olmos
Joshua Patterson
Juan C. Peraza
Camryn May Pierantoni
Racheal Breanne Pinkham
Julianna G. Pizzato
Brittany Pope
Angel A. Portillo
Austin James Poyer
Jenae A. Ramirez
Kamren Santhuff
Andrew Skorcz
Isabella Marie Spicer
Briannyn N. Stauffer
Hadley Swedlund
Rachel Tardoni
Jenavieve B. Tozzi
Tanner A. Varndell
Rylee Walker