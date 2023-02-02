UW Announces Local Dean’s Honor Roll Students

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming lists 60 students from Sweetwater County on the 2022 fall semester academic Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls.

The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.

To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

Students are:

Farson

Ashlie M. Gold

Levi Johnson

Aden Joy Scheer

Green River

Hailey Allison

Kelsi Angelovich

Michael G. Cobb

Nina Marie Dodd

Nick A. Findlow

Haylie Gavin

Demitria F. Green

Thomas A. Harvey

Spencer J. Kurth

Kaylee A. Lundgren

Michelle Angelique Makie

Chezney K. Mamalis

Joshua James Mattson

Lillian Alice Munoz

Emily C. Reyes

Chase Thomas Stoeger

Nathaniel P. Taylor

Hannah Clare Thomas

Ashton David Walther

Reliance

Shane Heavin

Grace M. Peterson

Rock Springs

Parker James Allen

Marisol Blazovich

Natasha C. Blust

Alyx Bolton

Rhys Brandt

Rae Cook

Julian Delgadillo-Lovato

Kyla Ditges

Karla Yoanna Duarte

Thomas L. Edwards

Alison Gutierrez

Alison A. Jensen

Megan Leavitt

Mikayla M. Maes

Derek J. Mehal

Emmely Monzon

Quinton J. Murcray

Jesse E. Olmos

Joshua Patterson

Juan C. Peraza

Camryn May Pierantoni

Racheal Breanne Pinkham

Julianna G. Pizzato

Brittany Pope

Angel A. Portillo

Austin James Poyer

Jenae A. Ramirez

Kamren Santhuff

Andrew Skorcz

Isabella Marie Spicer

Briannyn N. Stauffer

Hadley Swedlund

Rachel Tardoni

Jenavieve B. Tozzi

Tanner A. Varndell

Rylee Walker