UW Announces Sweetwater County Fall Graduates

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Sweetwater County at the completion of the 2022 fall semester.

The following degrees may be included on this list: BA (Bachelor of Arts); BS (Bachelor of Science); BSB (Bachelor of Science in Business); BSCE (Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering); BSCS (Bachelor of Science in Computer Science); BSDH (Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene); BSEE (Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering); BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing); CERT (Certificate); JD (Juris Doctor); MA (Master of Arts); and MS (Master of Science).

Congratulations!

Students are:

Bairoil

Gage Allen Clawson JD

Green River

Abigail Y. Alcorn BS

Hallie S. Barenz BS

Jonathan Lee Borchardt BA

Amanda Carson MA

Haylen Ryleigh Cordova BS

Kelsey Erickson BSDH

Amy L. Galley CERT

Shannon A. Hlad CERT and MS

Kayla D. Okyere-Boaten BS

Camry A. Peterson BS

Jessica Anne Robidoux MS

Kaitlynn J. Sharp BS

Spencer Travis BA

Rock Springs

Alison K. Arnoldi BSN

Matthew Colin Baker BSCS

Connor M. Coleman CERT and MS

Andrew Steven Daley BS

Jazmine Hopkin BSB

Kimberley A. Keslar MS

Brenden S. Lapp BSEE

Skya R. Legerski BA

Jamie A. Lovato MS

Rayven Star Lucero BA

Fabian Martinez BA

Darby Jo McMartin BS

Nicholas Nelson BSEE

Rori S. Pedri MS

Angel A. Portillo BSCE

Raeanne A. Prather BA

Tara Salazar BSB

Sydney Shannon BS

Richard Westfall MS

Amy L. Wiig MS