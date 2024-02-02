UW Announces Sweetwater County’s Fall 2023 President’s Honor Roll Students

LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming lists the following students from Sweetwater County on the 2023 fall semester President’s Honor Roll.

The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades. The students are:

Farson

Colby M. Jones

Green River

Hailey Allison

Kelsi Angelovich

Braxton T. Cordova

Liberty A. Ferrell

Zach S. Friel

Chatney Tirrell Jensen

Carly A. Kettering

Ivan A. Leon

Brinley Nelson

Jessica L. Petri

Emily C. Reyes

William K. Robertson

Elizabeth L. Taylor

Natalie Ann White

Sarah A. Wilson

Rock Springs

Ashley N. Anderson

Timothy Joe Atkinson

Marisol Blazovich

Jaqueline Bravo

Dylan Jade Chatterley

Cash R. Christensen

Madison D. Corbitt

Zachary S. Croft

Julian Delgadillo-Lovato

Rachel E. Goff

Kia J. Hafner

Abby C. Hautala

Hailey A. Hautala

Zoe Kautzman

Megan Leavitt

Jaylee R. Lyon

Riley S. Nedrow

Avery Jared O’Brien

Camryn May Pierantoni

Julianna G. Pizzato

Enshawntae I. Rall

Abigail Robinson-Kim

Isabella Marie Spicer

Yesenia V. Vicencio-Delgadillo

Rylee Walker