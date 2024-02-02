UW Announces Sweetwater County’s Fall 2023 President’s Honor Roll Students

LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming lists the following students from Sweetwater County on the 2023 fall semester President’s Honor Roll.
The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades. The students are:
Farson
Colby M. Jones
Green River
Hailey Allison
Kelsi Angelovich
Braxton T. Cordova
Liberty A. Ferrell
Zach S. Friel
Chatney Tirrell Jensen
Carly A. Kettering
Ivan A. Leon
Brinley Nelson
Jessica L. Petri
Emily C. Reyes
William K. Robertson
Elizabeth L. Taylor
Natalie Ann White
Sarah A. Wilson
Rock Springs
Ashley N. Anderson
Timothy Joe Atkinson
Marisol Blazovich
Jaqueline Bravo
Dylan Jade Chatterley
Cash R. Christensen
Madison D. Corbitt
Zachary S. Croft
Julian Delgadillo-Lovato
Rachel E. Goff
Kia J. Hafner
Abby C. Hautala
Hailey A. Hautala
Zoe Kautzman
Megan Leavitt
Jaylee R. Lyon
Riley S. Nedrow
Avery Jared O’Brien
Camryn May Pierantoni
Julianna G. Pizzato
Enshawntae I. Rall
Abigail Robinson-Kim
Isabella Marie Spicer
Yesenia V. Vicencio-Delgadillo
Rylee Walker