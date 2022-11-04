UW Cowgirl Soccer Team Ready for Mountain West Championship Game Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The University of Wyoming soccer team has been scribing new history numerous times this season. From the comeback victories to the individual accolades, the Cowgirls have enjoyed a headline-filled year.

They’ll aim to make one more large, bold headline Saturday night at the UNM Soccer Complex. Top-seeded Wyoming is attempting to claim its first Mountain West Conference Tournament title when it takes on No. 3-seeded San Jose State at 6 p.m.

“We are trying to rewrite the story for Wyoming women’s soccer,” head coach Colleen Corbin said. “We are trying to rebrand our identity to be competitive 100 percent of the time, to be at the highest level in this conference, and to be playing for a championship trophy and a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

“You can’t ask for anything else. It’s exactly where you want to be.”

The Cowgirls advanced to the championship match by way of defeating No. 5-seeded San Diego State, 1-0, Wednesday night. Sophomore Maddi Chance netted the game’s lone goal in the eighth minute, and Wyoming staved off the Aztecs, which included keeping them scoreless in the final 18 minutes with just 10 players.

The appearance in the title game is the Cowgirls’ third in program history. They fell to New Mexico, 2-0, in 2011 before dropping a 1-0 decision to San Diego State in 2014.

Wyoming will battle a Spartans squad that won two games to reach the championship bout. San Jose State downed No. 6-seeded Colorado College, 1-0, in the quarterfinals and topped No. 2-seeded New Mexico in penalty kicks during the semifinals.

The Cowgirls and Spartans – who shared the Mountain West regular-season crown with New Mexico – met not too long ago. Wyoming rallied past San Jose State, 2-1, Oct. 23 in Laramie.

That game featured senior Jamie Tatum scoring during the 89th minute in what was her third game-winning goal of the season. Tatum paces Wyoming with nine goals and four assists for a Mountain West-best 22 points.

Junior Alyssa Bedard has found the back of the net five times with one assist for 11 points. Chance isn’t far behind with four goals and two assists for 10 points.

Senior goalkeeper Miyuki Schoyen earned her first shutout of the season Wednesday. She’s made 14 starts on the year, accumulating 54 saves and a GAA of 1.29.

Cynthia Flores leads a balanced scoring attack for San Jose State. She’s scored four times, while four other players have tallied a goal at least twice this season.

Bente Pernot has recorded 15 starts in net for the Spartans. She owns 56 saves and a GAA of 0.61.

The winner Saturday punches its ticket to the NCAA Tournament. The Selection Show for the women’s soccer championships will be held Monday at 2 p.m.

“This means everything,” Corbin said. “Being able to play one of the best teams in the league – and for us to be right in the mix with them – speaks a lot to the grit, the tenacity, the belief, the try, and the quality of soccer we are able to play.”