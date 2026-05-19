UW Earns Titles, NGI Crown

Photo sent in from Colton Merritt, with the University of Wyoming Athletics

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming closed out a strong weekend of spring sports competition with conference titles on the track and a postseason championship on the golf course.

At the Mountain West Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Clovis, California, the Cowboys received conference titles from seniors Ryker Holtzen and Cam Burkett.

Holtzen captured the Mountain West title in the 3,000-meter steeplechase after leading nearly the entire race and crossing the finish line in eight minutes, 37.62 seconds. He finished more than two seconds ahead of the field and secured another conference steeplechase crown after never placing lower than second in the event during his Wyoming career.

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Burkett followed with a championship performance in the shot put, winning with a throw of 19.19 meters. He was the only competitor to surpass 19 meters and earned the first outdoor conference title of his career after previous second- and third-place finishes at the Mountain West meet.

Wyoming also received points from sophomore Christian Edwards, who tied his personal best in the long jump at 7.17 meters to place eighth, and junior AJ McGloflin, who finished fourth in the high jump after clearing 2.07 meters.

Freshman Ryan Elsen posted one of the top performances of the day in the 100-meter preliminaries. Elsen won his heat in 10.45 seconds, setting a personal best and moving to fifth in school history while advancing to the finals.

Sophomore Solomon Holden-Betts added points in the steeplechase by finishing seventh in 9:02.36 after recovering from a fall during the race. Sophomore Austin Akers placed 10th with a personal-best 9:07.27.

For the Cowgirls, freshman Desirae Lacovetto finished 10th in the heptathlon with 4,660 points, moving to seventh in program history after improving her personal best by nearly 300 points. She also recorded personal bests in the long jump and 800 meters.

Freshman Jade West scored for Wyoming in the shot put, placing sixth with an outdoor personal-best throw of 14.55 meters.

Sophomore Muriel Jones led the Cowgirls in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, finishing sixth in a personal-best 10:23.97 that ranks fourth in school history.

Meanwhile, Wyoming’s women’s golf team capped its season with a championship performance at the National Golf Invitational in Maricopa, Arizona.

The Cowgirls led from start to finish and won the tournament with a school-record score of 873, finishing eight strokes ahead of Denver for the program’s first postseason title and first team tournament victory since 2023.

Freshman Kiley Reisner paced Wyoming with a final-round 71 and finished second individually at 3-under-par 213. She closed her freshman season with top-two finishes in three consecutive tournaments.

Elle Higgins tied for fourth at 1-over 217 after shooting a final-round 73, while senior Meghan Vogt tied for seventh at 218 in the final tournament of her collegiate career.

Wyoming finished the spring season with six top-five finishes and its best-ever Mountain West Championship finish of fourth place before adding the NGI title to close the year.