UW Extension Hires Veteran, Pilot for Educator Position in Sublette County

PINEDALE — The University of Wyoming Extension has hired Erik Bailly as an agriculture and natural resources educator based in Sublette County.

Bailly is a combat veteran, serving six years in the U.S. Army as a pilot and warrant officer.

In 2007, while in the Marine reserves, Bailly earned his bachelor’s in environmental science from Montana State University. He received his master’s in natural resources from the University of Idaho in 2018.

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Most recently, Bailly worked as a rangeland management specialist for the Wyoming Bureau of Land Management. During his nine years with the BLM, he gained practical experience with western rangeland management and modern agricultural technologies. He believes his connections to the local agricultural and natural resource community will help him succeed as an extension educator.

“I’m excited about working with folks that want to help others, listening to the needs of the community and helping with those needs,” Bailly said. “I want to be a positive addition to the community and Wyoming.”

Bailly is also a commercial pilot and entrepreneur. He currently owns and operates a backcountry pack-goat leasing business.

Bailly started his new role with UW Extension May 28.