UW Football Players React to Postponement of Fall Sports

LARAMIE — Monday’s decision by the Mountain West Conference (MWC) to postpone the 2020 fall sports season sent shockwaves throughout the state. The University of Wyoming (UW) had been holding summer workouts with strict protocols to avoid exposure and spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

UW Athletic Director Tom Burman took to social media to share his initial thoughts on Monday’s decision by the MWC.

We have to stay focused on staying healthy and academics. We are living in a unique time and I apologize to our young people, but I promise we at UW will do whatever we can to get this back on track, and play as soon as it is safe! Do not let this define you! #OneWyoming — Tom Burman (@TomBurman1) August 10, 2020

Many reactions around the country from fans to players expressed both frustration and understanding. In terms of football, the MWC was the second FBS conference to postpone the season.

Among the reactions to the devastating news were several players and coaches from UW’s football team. With high expectations going into the season, the Pokes were thought to have one of the better teams in the conference.

Defensive Coordinator Jay Sawvel and Quarterback Sean Chambers were among those frustrated with the announcement.

You can’t legislate risk out of society — Jay Sawvel (@JaySawvel) August 11, 2020

Saying because of safety concerns for players is a cop out. There is many universities that put their players in a beyond safe environment for us to play football this fall. UWYO has done everything right since June 1st and to recieve news like this is a major blow to us. https://t.co/O8utyxnkix — Sean Chambers (@seanmat10) August 10, 2020

Quarterback Levi Williams and Defensive End Garrett Crall expressed a positive outlook moving forward.

Regardless the path… We move forward!!! — Levi H. Williams (@leviwilliamqb) August 10, 2020

Wyoming, I love you! Like we say here at UW.. We are #OneWyoming and will always be #CowboyTough. Together, we will ALL get through this and be BETTER from it! — Garrett Crall (@gccralls18) August 10, 2020

On Tuesday, Burman shared another update on his social media. He pointed out the importance of supporting businesses that will be directly impacted by the postponement of the fall sports season.

While there seems to be no sure sign when the Pokes will return to the field, the MWC will try to work out a season in the spring.

“We will continue to navigate this pandemic together, overcome the obstacles and return to intercollegiate athletics at the earliest opportunity,” MWC Commissioner Craig Thompson said.