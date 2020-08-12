UW Football Players React to Postponement of Fall Sports

UW Football Players React to Postponement of Fall Sports

University of Wyoming Quarterback Levi Williams celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Colorado State University Rams. Photo by Brayden Flack.

LARAMIE — Monday’s decision by the Mountain West Conference (MWC) to postpone the 2020 fall sports season sent shockwaves throughout the state. The University of Wyoming (UW) had been holding summer workouts with strict protocols to avoid exposure and spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

UW Athletic Director Tom Burman took to social media to share his initial thoughts on Monday’s decision by the MWC.

Many reactions around the country from fans to players expressed both frustration and understanding. In terms of football, the MWC was the second FBS conference to postpone the season.

Among the reactions to the devastating news were several players and coaches from UW’s football team. With high expectations going into the season, the Pokes were thought to have one of the better teams in the conference.

Defensive Coordinator Jay Sawvel and Quarterback Sean Chambers were among those frustrated with the announcement.

Quarterback Levi Williams and Defensive End Garrett Crall expressed a positive outlook moving forward.

On Tuesday, Burman shared another update on his social media. He pointed out the importance of supporting businesses that will be directly impacted by the postponement of the fall sports season.

While there seems to be no sure sign when the Pokes will return to the field, the MWC will try to work out a season in the spring.

“We will continue to navigate this pandemic together, overcome the obstacles and return to intercollegiate athletics at the earliest opportunity,” MWC Commissioner Craig Thompson said.

Related Articles

Rock Springs 2020 Hall of Fame Induction Postponed

Rock Springs 2020 Hall of Fame Induction Postponed

Mountain West Announces All Fall Sports are Canceled

Mountain West Announces All Fall Sports are Canceled

Mountain West Finalizes Decision: UW Football to Play 10 Games

Mountain West Finalizes Decision: UW Football to Play 10 Games

Wolves Hire Aimone as First Head Softball Coach

Wolves Hire Aimone as First Head Softball Coach