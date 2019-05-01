UW Football Players Sign With NFL Teams

LARAMIE — After the conclusion of the 2019 NFL Draft last weekend, a handful of former University of Wyoming football players will extend their football careers as professional athletes in the NFL and CFL.

Marcus Epps was the only UW player to be drafted in the 2019 NFL Draft last weekend. Epps was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round with the 191st pick. Epps joins a Vikings team which finished second in the NFC North behind the Chicago Bears who exited the first round of the 2019 playoffs.

After last week’s NFL Draft, five other Cowboys signed with NFL teams as undrafted free agents. Andrew Wingard, Tyree Mayfield, Nico Evans, Austin Fort and Carl Granderson were all claimed by NFL teams after the three-day draft.

Wingard signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars after going undrafted. The record-setting defender joins a Jacksonville team that struggled last season. The Jaguars finished last in the AFC South with a 5-11 record. Wingard will team up with Taven Bryan who is from Casper. Bryan played for the Natrona Mustangs in high school and was taken by the Jaguars in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The San Francisco 49ers who are in a rebuilding phase signed Tyree Mayfield and invited Chavez Pownell Jr. and Sidney Malauulu to their rookie mini camp. Mayfield was the main target for the Pokes last season and will look to add to the rebuild of the 49ers who held the second pick of the NFL Draft this year.

Nico Evans rushed for 1,325 yards and 8 touchdowns in his last season as a Cowboy. Evans signed his talents with the Philadelphia Eagles who made the playoffs last year and won Super Bowl LII in 2018. The Eagles were fifth to last in team rushing statistics in the 2018 regular season.

Austin Fort will make a short move from Laramie to Denver to take a shot at his NFL career as a Denver Bronco. Fort moved around during his collegiate career, but eventually found his fit as a tight end at UW. He caught 17 passes for 221 yards and four touchdowns his last two seasons with the Pokes. Denver drafted a tight end, but Fort will have a chance to make the final roster as the tight end position is a need for the Broncos.

Carl Granderson was the last Cowboy to sign with an NFL team. The New Orleans Saints, who were one of the hottest teams in the league last year, took a chance on Granderson despite his ongoing legal situation. While the Saints had an explosive offense in the 2018 season, Granderson offers an athletic upside that the Saints could use on the defensive side of the ball.

Kevin Prosser also found another opportunity to lengthen his career in the Canadian Football League (CFL). Prosser joined the Calgary Stampeders which begin preseason on May 31, 2019.