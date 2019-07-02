UW Lists 79 Students From Sweetwater County on Spring Semester Dean’s List

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming lists 79 students from Sweetwater County on the 2019 spring semester academic Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls.
The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.
To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
For more information about the University of Wyoming, view the web page at: www.uwyo.edu.
Local student earning Dean’s List recognition are:
Farson
Emily Winward
Green River
Valerie Alicia Barajas
Kelsee G. Barton
Samuel A. Bayles
Amanda Carson
Kyler Jaylin Cochrane
Victoria Paige Evans
Amanda Louise Fillingim
Jared I. Flores
Lexie Kay Frint
Tate M. Gnose
Alan Jack Halverson
Alondra I. Hamilton
Patrick John Harvey
Vabsi B. Ibarra
Adrun Thomas James
Allison G. Kloepper
Taten Hall Knight
Kendra F. Lewis
Devin J. Love
Ezekiel M. Mamalis
Alexander Jacques Marchal
Alexis P. Mitchell
Laken A. Mitchell
Kristen A. Morris
Liam P. Pickering
John David Richardson
Casey Smith
John Smith
Garrett David Young
Harlee E. Zimmerman
McKinnon
Cori J. Terry
Bailee Thomas
Reliance
Mikayla Lisa Peterson
Rock Springs
Hanna Prakash Ahuja
Cody Michael Anderson
Steven Anselmi-Stith
April Arellano
Brittany L. Atkinson
Ceejay M. Berg
Amanda L. Borders
Madison Ann Chrisman
Kaitlyn Rose Erramouspe
Brady J. Faigl
Mary R. Ferguson
Abigail Firme
Alyssa T. Graham
Thomas I. Hafner
Jenna Georgeen Harris
Mark Hazelett
Hayden Hess
Chandler Craig Howe
Sara Johnson
Alyssa M. Jordan
Braden Lee Kauchich
Keeri Ann Klein
Zachary Gene Legerski
Anthony Ray Lew
Rayven S. Lucero
Colin R. Murcray
Nick A. Nelson
Jessica O’Neal
Lena Peacock
John A. Prevedel
Aidan E. Propst
Timothy Samuel Rolich
Alexander M. Skorcz
Alicia M. Stevens
Kaycee L. Stevenson
Josh E. Tepera
James Austin LaVar Toomey
Valerie Ann Vasquez
Anthony Albert Vesco
Dalton James Vonrembow
Jaynie Rene Welsh
Joshua Alexander Wilbert
Jacob W. Wilson
Kylee Ann Wylie
Bailey Young
The complete list of students on the honor roll can be found on the web at www.uwyo.edu/uw/news/index.html and scroll to “Students in the News.”