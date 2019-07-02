UW Lists 79 Students From Sweetwater County on Spring Semester Dean’s List

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming lists 79 students from Sweetwater County on the 2019 spring semester academic Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls.

The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.

To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

For more information about the University of Wyoming, view the web page at: www.uwyo.edu.

Local student earning Dean’s List recognition are:

Farson

Emily Winward

Green River

Valerie Alicia Barajas

Kelsee G. Barton

Samuel A. Bayles

Amanda Carson

Kyler Jaylin Cochrane

Victoria Paige Evans

Amanda Louise Fillingim

Jared I. Flores

Lexie Kay Frint

Tate M. Gnose

Alan Jack Halverson

Alondra I. Hamilton

Patrick John Harvey

Vabsi B. Ibarra

Adrun Thomas James

Allison G. Kloepper

Taten Hall Knight

Kendra F. Lewis

Devin J. Love

Ezekiel M. Mamalis

Alexander Jacques Marchal

Alexis P. Mitchell

Laken A. Mitchell

Kristen A. Morris

Liam P. Pickering

John David Richardson

Casey Smith

John Smith

Garrett David Young

Harlee E. Zimmerman

McKinnon

Cori J. Terry

Bailee Thomas

Reliance

Mikayla Lisa Peterson

Rock Springs

Hanna Prakash Ahuja

Cody Michael Anderson

Steven Anselmi-Stith

April Arellano

Brittany L. Atkinson

Ceejay M. Berg

Amanda L. Borders

Madison Ann Chrisman

Kaitlyn Rose Erramouspe

Brady J. Faigl

Mary R. Ferguson

Abigail Firme

Alyssa T. Graham

Thomas I. Hafner

Jenna Georgeen Harris

Mark Hazelett

Hayden Hess

Chandler Craig Howe

Sara Johnson

Alyssa M. Jordan

Braden Lee Kauchich

Keeri Ann Klein

Zachary Gene Legerski

Anthony Ray Lew

Rayven S. Lucero

Colin R. Murcray

Nick A. Nelson

Jessica O’Neal

Lena Peacock

John A. Prevedel

Aidan E. Propst

Timothy Samuel Rolich

Alexander M. Skorcz

Alicia M. Stevens

Kaycee L. Stevenson

Josh E. Tepera

James Austin LaVar Toomey

Valerie Ann Vasquez

Anthony Albert Vesco

Dalton James Vonrembow

Jaynie Rene Welsh

Joshua Alexander Wilbert

Jacob W. Wilson

Kylee Ann Wylie

Bailey Young

The complete list of students on the honor roll can be found on the web at www.uwyo.edu/uw/news/index.html and scroll to “Students in the News.”